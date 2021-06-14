Egypt Approved Integrated Plan to Recover From Coronavirus Crisis - Min.

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed said on Sunday 13/6/2021 Egypt approved an integrated plan to address the negative repercussions of the coronavirus crisis in a way that does not harm environment.

The plan is based on re-arranging its development and investment priorities, providing social protection to needed brackets and boosting the health sector, the minister said on the second day of meetings of the heads of the African constitutional courts, supreme courts and constitutional councils.

Delegations representing 40 African states are taking part in the high-level meeting held under the sponsorship of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Today's meeting will tackle converting to green economy as well as reducing harmful emissions to enable the African countries decrease poverty rates and achieve sustainable development, she said.

Egypt stimulates green economy projects and provides necessary funds for them, she said, adding that the government plans to carry out 30% of green economy projects this year and 50 percent by 2025.

The planning minister indicated that green economy will help African countries reduce poverty rates, achieve sustainable development and acquire the needed flexibility to face any shock, including coronavirus crisis.

Saeed underlined the important role the heads of the constitutional courts can play in laying down legal frameworks to convert to green economy.

The African economy is very promising as the continent is abundant with rich natural sources and renewable and non renewable sources and the GDP could reach 3.5% in light of the sharp decline prompted by the spread of coronavirus.

She reviewed different social and economic challenges besetting the African nations, including poor infrastructure, inability to access energy, more reliance on non-official economy, poverty, water scarcity, floods and lack of food security.

She warned of the non-sustainable use of resources which could inflect huge losses on the continent as a result of illegal trade and illegal money flow.

Green economy will help the African countries recover from the negative repercussions of coronavirus as it guarantees best exploitation of sources in a way that reduces environment hazards and enables the continent achieve sustainable development and create jobs.

To convert to green economy, the minister called for fostering partnership between the private and public sectors within legal environment and governance frameworks.