Egypt: Culture Min. Kicks Off 8th Edition of Int'l Drums Festival

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem on Saturday 12/6/2021 kicked off the 8th edition of the International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts at Bir Youssef Theater in Cairo's Citadel of Sultan Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi.

The festival will be held from June 12 to 18 under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

A total of 30 bands from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Palestine, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Colombia, Philippines, DR of Congo and some foreign communities in Egypt are set to take part in the event.