Egypt: Culture Min. Kicks Off 8th Edition of Int'l Drums Festival

13 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem on Saturday 12/6/2021 kicked off the 8th edition of the International Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts at Bir Youssef Theater in Cairo's Citadel of Sultan Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi.

The festival will be held from June 12 to 18 under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

A total of 30 bands from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, Yemen, Palestine, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Colombia, Philippines, DR of Congo and some foreign communities in Egypt are set to take part in the event.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X