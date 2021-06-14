Africa: IPAs Session Tackles Outlining Unified Agenda for Encouraging Investment in Africa

13 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Participants in the fourth session of the 1st forum of the heads of African investment promotion agencies (IPAs), being held from June 11-14, discussed on Saturday 12/6/2021 drawing up a unified agenda for boosting investments in Africa, regional tools to enhance trade exchange and diversify exports, and integrating African economies into the global market.

The session was attended by CEO of COMESA Regional Investment Agency (RIA) Heba Salama, WAIPA President Fahad Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange Mohamed Farid, Head of the Uganda Investment Authority Emely Kugonza, CEO of Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency Douglas Tawanda Munatsi, and CEO of Investment & Export Promotion Agency of Mozambique Lourenço Sambo.

Salama said that many African countries achieved remarkable progress on the ease of doing business report, including Egypt and Rwanda, adding that a main key to increasing investments and cross-border trade in the continent is information sharing.

Kugonza, for his part, pointed to a large presence of Egyptian firms in his country, saying it is a clear good example of integration among the African countries.

