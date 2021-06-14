Egypt: Irrigation Min - 4th CWW Aims At Fostering Cooperation in Water Domain

13 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel-Ati said the 4th Cairo Water Week (CWW) is meant to promote cooperation among international and regional organizations operating in the water field, as well as water-related industries.

During a meeting Sunday with head of the planning sector at the ministry Dr. Eman al-Said, the minister discussed ongoing preparations for holding the CWW 4th edition set for Oct.24-28, under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

CWW is considered one of the biggest water-related events at the national, regional and international levels.

The minister said the CWW 2021 comes to crown the success of the CWW three previous editions that renders the event among the biggest forums addressing water and sustainable development issues in the Middle East.

The five-day gathering that will hold the rubric " Water Population and Global Change: Challenges and Opportunities" reflects Egypt's keenness on placing water issues on top of the political agenda's priorities, for being a key economic and sustainable development prerequisite attesting to Egypt's leading Arab, regional and African role, said the minister.

It is an annual event that will discuss this year population issues and the impact of overpopulation on common management of transboundary rivers and climate change for the first time in this series as they have a direct impact on the water sector.

Related sub-themes and a number of sub-topics, will be addressed during the event through various plenary and technical sessions that will be organized by reputed international and regional organizations, which have an interest in such topics.

CWW is an important platform for professional engagement, the exchange and sharing of ideas, learning from others and identify areas for partnerships and collaborations.

The key events at which activities associated with the topic will be proposed, are several recent events and discussions that would highlight the links between water, population and global changes.

