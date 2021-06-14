Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of Active Cases in Nabeul Up to 1,545 - Preventive Health Director

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of COVID-19 active cases have been up to 1,545 in the governorate of Nabeul until Sunday, said Preventive Health Director at the Local Health Directorate Amor Selimi.

He specified in a statement to TAP correspondent in the region that the number of patients hospitalised in public and private health facilities has increased, adding that the positivity rate of tests stands at 22%.

"107 more infections were reported from 492 conducted tests," the official indicated.

5 further fatalities had been recorded in the region, taking the death toll to 758 since the outbreak of the pandemic, he said.