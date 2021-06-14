Africa: UK to Donate 100 Million Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

London/United Kingdom — The United Kingdom will donate 100 million surplus coronavirus vaccine doses to the world within the next year, UK's Prime Minister announced Friday.

"As a result of the success of the UK's vaccine programme we are now in a position to share some of our surplus doses with those who need them. In doing so we will take a massive step towards beating this pandemic for good. At the G7 Summit I hope my fellow leaders will make similar pledges so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus," the PM said.

The UK will donate 5 million doses by the end of September, beginning in the coming weeks, primarily for use in the world's poorest countries.

The Prime Minister has also committed to donating a further 95 million doses within the next year, including 25 million more by the end of 2021. 80% of the 100m doses will go to COVAX and the remainder will be shared bilaterally with countries in need.

By sharing 5 million doses in the coming weeks the UK will meet an immediate demand for vaccines for the countries worst affected by coronavirus without delaying completion of our initial domestic vaccination programme.

By vaccinating more people around the world not only will we help bring an end to the global coronavirus pandemic, we will reduce the risk to people in the UK. This includes significantly reducing the threat posed by vaccine-resistant variants emerging in areas with large-scale outbreaks.

The UK helped to establish COVAX last year and is its fourth biggest donor, pledging £548m to the scheme. COVAX has so far provided 81 million doses to 129 of the world's poorest countries. 96% of these were the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the development of which was funded by the UK.

With the support of the UK Government, Oxford-AstraZeneca are distributing their vaccines on a not for profit basis the world. Thanks to this commitment, half a billion people have received a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca so far.