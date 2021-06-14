Rwanda: RDF to Repatriate Ugandan Soldier Caught on Rwandan Territory

Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) on Sunday afternoon said they would repatriate a Ugandan soldier who was caught on the Rwandan side of the border.

The member of Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) was identified as Private Bakuru Muhuba in Burera District, Northern Province.

According to a statement issued by the military, Pte Muhuba would be repatrated and handed over to Ugandan authorities.

Muhuba was dressed in UPDF camouflage uniform, armed with a medium machine gun (MMG) with its 100 rounds, 01 Binocular, a cellphone and his military identification documents, the statement noted.