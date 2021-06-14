Rwanda: RDF to Repatriate Ugandan Soldier Caught on Rwandan Territory

13 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) on Sunday afternoon said they would repatriate a Ugandan soldier who was caught on the Rwandan side of the border.

The member of Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) was identified as Private Bakuru Muhuba in Burera District, Northern Province.

According to a statement issued by the military, Pte Muhuba would be repatrated and handed over to Ugandan authorities.

Muhuba was dressed in UPDF camouflage uniform, armed with a medium machine gun (MMG) with its 100 rounds, 01 Binocular, a cellphone and his military identification documents, the statement noted.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X