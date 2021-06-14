Nigeria: Why Amotekun Is Not Effective in South-West - Group

14 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"My take-home lesson is that the onus is on us to protect our territories and families."

Yorubaland needs a united and depoliticised Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, for effective protection of their territory from invaders, a socio-cultural group, Majeobaje, has said.

Akintayo Akin-Deko, the Convener, Majeobaje Group, made the submission while speaking with journalists after a meeting, tagged 'Majeobaje Rountable', held on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Majeobaje Roundtable was attended by representatives of the various Yoruba groups, including that of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

Mr Akin-Deko said that from the extensive deliberations at the meeting, many expressed their displeasure at the operations and management of Amotekun.

He begged the governors and elders to leave the operations of Amotekun outside the purview of the government.

"We can see the politics in the whole management of Amotekun. The governors have their political leaders and agenda. Yorubaland needs a united and depoliticised Amotekun," he said.

"So we are not happy the way it is being run and we are going to keep pressure on the governors, on our leaders to make sure Amotekun works as an independent unit."

Despite the establishment of Amotekun by the six south-west states, kidnappings and herdsmen attacks have continued in the region.

Mr Akin-Deko stressed that Yoruba groups need to unite at a critical period like this, to ensure they speak with one voice and protect their territory from invaders.

"If you are Fulani and you are a law-abiding citizen of Yorubaland, we are honour-bound as Omoluabi to protect you with our own lives.

"Our anger is against non-Omoluabis, illegal herdsmen and anybody who try to destroy welfare of the Yorubas. What happened in Igangan was obviously the death of innocent people in Yorubaland," he said.

The convener said that their intention was to evolve a self-defence measure towards finding out who perpetrated the Igangan massacre and get justice for the victims.

He said the measures will also bring relief to the children of the victims, their widows and help in the rehabilitation of the affected communities.

Oladokun Oladiran, the Convener, Igangan Development Advocates, commended the Majeobaje group for bringing other groups in Yorubaland together towards forging a united voice.

Mr Oladiran, who acknowledged that invaders are on the prowl, called on the people to be more proactive and ready to protect their territory and their families.

"So, there should be a way for us to motivate ourselves, educate ourselves, enlighten ourselves, so that we will not be caught unawares.

"I hope that we have some governmental stakeholders in this gathering who have listening ears and ready to act," he said.

He called on the people not to depend, rely or wait for government's intervention, urging them to unite towards protecting their territory.

According to him, "My take home lesson is that the onus is on us to protect our territories and families." (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X