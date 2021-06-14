Cameroon: Public Independent Conciliators - NW, SW Population Welcome Appointments

They expressed thanks to the Head of State and call on the appointees to do just their work for the advancement of the decentralisation process.

The President of the Republic, Paul Biya on June 10, 2021 in a decree appointed Tamfu Simon Fai the Public Independent Conciliator for the North West Region and Telelen Dorothy Atabong epse Motaze as the Public Independent Conciliator for the South West Region.

Their appointments have come to complete the structures of the Special Status for the two regions enshrined in Law No.2019/024 of 24 December 2019 to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities.

The appointments have been highly welcomed by the people of the North West and South West Regions as it represents the concrete putting in place of the Special Status granted the two regions. The President of the Regional Assembly for the North West Professor Fru Angwafo III and his counterpart for the South West Bakoma Elanga Zacheus have respectively described Tamfu Simon Fai and Telelen Dorothy Atabong epse Motaze as the right people in the right positions. The population have high hopes that these Public Independent Conciliators will carry out unbiased investigations and work with probity.