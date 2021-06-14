Cameroon: SDF - Joshua Osih Cleared of Dismissal Manoeuvre

14 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The decision was arrived at during a NEC meeting presided at by the party's Chairman, John Fru Ndi on June 12, 2021.

The application of Article 8.2 by the Littoral Regional Bureau of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) on Joshua Osih, First Vice President of the party, has been ruled out by the National Executive Committee. The meeting presided at by the Chairman, John Fru Ndi which held at the party's Regional office in Olezoa, Yaounde was dedicated to the examination of disciplinary files of members. A total of four points had been submitted for consideration at the Legal Department of the party, which has Barrister Psapy Lavoisier as the most senior legal mind.

As concerns the Joshua Osih and Jean-Michel Nintcheu tension, the latter accused the former amongst other things of having attended the swearing in ceremony of the President-elect on November 6, 2018, receiving money from the Civil Cabinet and jointly signing a letter of Members of the National Assembly to the US Congress in March 2021, all against party discipline. As a result, the Littoral Regional Bureau issued Article 8.2 (lost of membership) on Hon. Joshua Osih. The matter was sent to the legal department for scrutiny. During the June 12, 2021 NEC meeting, the legal department argued that a quorum was not attained during the application of the aforementioned article and thus gave NEC the prerogatives for a judgement. After debates, the Chairman, acting in accordance to Section 15 of party text and using his prerogatives, ruled out the application of article 8.2 on Joshua Osih.

As members preached reconciliation, Hon. Joshua Osih took the floor and asked for forgiveness, noting that all his outings at the National Assembly had been for the interest of the party.

Other disciplinary files examined included the case of the Centre Regional Chair, Emmanuel Ntonga, accused of violating party text by appointing members instead of having them elected. He was asked to respect party text and ensure elections are conducted when the mandates of members in positions come to an end. Another case was that of some party structures in Douala requesting for the application of Article 8.2 on Jean-Michel Nintcheu. The case was overruled for lack of competence by the petitioner. Lastly, the Douala 1 basic organ was cautioned for taking sides with some officials instead of respecting party text.

In his general remark, John Fru Ndi urged all party members to work at building and not scattering the political structure. He noted that he wants to leave behind a solid and responsible party. The SDF, he noted, is not yet finished as public opinion holds. He stated that anybody who is not happy with the outcome of the NEC meeting can appeal to the Convention.

