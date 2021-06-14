Egypt: PM Witnesses Signing Cooperation Deals With France

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli witnessed on Sunday 13/6/2021 the signing of several cooperation deals between Egypt and France in various fields.

This came after Madbouli's meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, where Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir, and International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat along with other diplomats and officials were present during the signing ceremony.

The deals were signed by El Mashat, and Le Maire from the Egyptian and French sides respectively.

The deals are expected to provide a financing package worth 1.7 billion Euros, 776 million Euros from the French government and 990 million Euros from the French Development Agency, to fund projects in the fields of transport, housing, electricity, education, and wholesale markets.