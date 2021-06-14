Egypt: PM Witnesses Signing Cooperation Deals With France

13 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli witnessed on Sunday 13/6/2021 the signing of several cooperation deals between Egypt and France in various fields.

This came after Madbouli's meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, where Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir, and International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat along with other diplomats and officials were present during the signing ceremony.

The deals were signed by El Mashat, and Le Maire from the Egyptian and French sides respectively.

The deals are expected to provide a financing package worth 1.7 billion Euros, 776 million Euros from the French government and 990 million Euros from the French Development Agency, to fund projects in the fields of transport, housing, electricity, education, and wholesale markets.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X