Egypt: France Considers Egypt 'Most-Favored-Nation' - Minister

13 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday 13/6/2021 Paris considers Cairo its "most-favored-nation" worldwide concerning financing programs, pumping investments and joint cooperation in all fields.

Meeting President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo, Le Maire conveyed French President Emmanuel Macron's appreciation for the recent Egyptian efforts that led to reaching a ceasefire in the Palestinian territories.

Those efforts confirm Egypt's role as a keystone for stability and peace in the Middle East under the leadership of President Sisi, he added.

The French minister hailed deep-rooted relations linking the two countries and asserted his country's keenness to continue supporting Egypt through the promotion and diversification of investments.

In turn, President Sisi stressed the importance Egypt attaches to its ties with France and keenness to continue joint action to further develop bilateral relations and advance them to broader horizons in all fields.

Egypt hopes to maximize coordination and consultation with France on various regional and international issues of common concern, especially in the Middle East, to achieve cooperation, construction, peace, security and stability for the benefit of all peoples, he added.

The meeting tackled economic and commercial cooperation and ways of raising the volume of French investments in the Egyptian market, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

It also covered other mutual files related to ways of promoting Cairo-Paris cultural partnership and enhancing tourism exchange, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X