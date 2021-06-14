Egypt: France Considers Egypt 'Most-Favored-Nation' - Minister

French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday 13/6/2021 Paris considers Cairo its "most-favored-nation" worldwide concerning financing programs, pumping investments and joint cooperation in all fields.

Meeting President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo, Le Maire conveyed French President Emmanuel Macron's appreciation for the recent Egyptian efforts that led to reaching a ceasefire in the Palestinian territories.

Those efforts confirm Egypt's role as a keystone for stability and peace in the Middle East under the leadership of President Sisi, he added.

The French minister hailed deep-rooted relations linking the two countries and asserted his country's keenness to continue supporting Egypt through the promotion and diversification of investments.

In turn, President Sisi stressed the importance Egypt attaches to its ties with France and keenness to continue joint action to further develop bilateral relations and advance them to broader horizons in all fields.

Egypt hopes to maximize coordination and consultation with France on various regional and international issues of common concern, especially in the Middle East, to achieve cooperation, construction, peace, security and stability for the benefit of all peoples, he added.

The meeting tackled economic and commercial cooperation and ways of raising the volume of French investments in the Egyptian market, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

It also covered other mutual files related to ways of promoting Cairo-Paris cultural partnership and enhancing tourism exchange, he added.