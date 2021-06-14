Egypt Has Become Role Model in Economic Reforms - Minister

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Sunday 13/6/2021 that Egypt has become a role model on economic reforms, which were praised by the international institutions.

Addressing lawmakers in a parliament plenary session during the discussion of the new state's budget, Maait said that French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed Sunday the Egyptian economic reforms during his meeting with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Egypt's economic reforms have paid off, thanks to the Egyptians, who took the brunt of these challenges, Maait said, adding that the government in return was working on alleviating the reforms' burdens on the people.

The minister also paid tribute to Sisi and the government on their achievements in a critical time that several countries were staggering from the coronavirus-related consequences.

Egypt has managed to slash the budget deficit to 6.6 percent, down from 13 percent, thanks to efforts and directives of Sisi and the economic reforms.