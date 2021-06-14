Egypt, Australia Discuss Boosting Cooperation in Renewable Energy

Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker discussed on Sunday 13/6/2021 with Australia's ambassador in Cairo Glenn Miles means of boosting cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

During the meeting, Shaker stressed to Miles Egypt is looking forward to reinforcing ties with Australia in the coming period, and benefiting from its expertise in the field of renewable energy, the Electricity Ministry said in a statement.

The minister posted the ambassador on Egypt's plan to raise the share of the renewable energy in the country's power mix to 42 percent, in an attempt to diversify the energy sources and optimize the use of Egypt's resources.

For his side, Miles hailed the deep ties between Canberra and Cairo, and praised the achievements made in Egypt's energy sector in a very short time, stressing Australia's keenness on enhancing cooperation with Egypt, especially in the renewable energy sector.