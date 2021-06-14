Egypt: Health Minister in Geneva to Discuss Coop. With Int'l, UN Bodies

Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed arrived on Sunday 13/6/2021 in the Swiss capital, Geneva, heading a delegation of the ministry's senior officials to probe cooperation opportunities with a number of international and UN bodies.

Zayed is expected to meet WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to discuss an international treaty on pandemics, Egypt's efforts to locally produce Covid-19 vaccines, as well as the global challenge of vaccine equity, Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

The two sides will discuss the challenges facing polio eradication in the Eastern Mediterranean region and the efforts to establish an Egyptian Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the spokesman added.

Zayed will also review with CEO of the GAVI Vaccine Alliance Seth Franklin Berkeley ways to support Egypt's efforts for local vaccine production and how to beef up production capacity to meet regional needs.

They will also discuss the challenges facing equal vaccine distribution under the COVAX agreement, adopted last year to ensure Covid vaccines are made available around the world, with richer countries subsidizing costs for poorer nations.

Zayed is also set to have a meeting with the executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and participate in the World Economic Forum to join discussions on the forum's initiative to eliminate viral hepatitis, Megahed noted.