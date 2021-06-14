Algeria: Trade Exchange Between Egypt, Algeria Up 14 Percent in Q1 of 2021

A report issued by the Egyptian Commercial Service office in Algeria on Sunday 13/6/2021 said the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and Algeria increased in the first quarter of 2021 by 14 percent to reach 215 million compared to less than 200 million in the same period of last year.

According to the report, the Egyptian exports increased 10 percent in the same period to reach about 174 million dollars against 159 million last year at the same time the Egyptian imports from Algeria increased in the first quarter of this year 39 percent to reach 40 million dollars.

Egypt exports to Algeria soya oil, beans, copper wires, fodder, polyethylene, textiles, granite and other materials while Algerian exports to Egypt are topped by liquefied gas.