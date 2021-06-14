Egypt Ready to Help African Nations Digitize Constitutional Court Systems - ICT Min.

Egypt is ready to help sisterly African nations for digitize the processes of their constitutional courts, Minister of Communication and Information Technology Amr Talaat said on Sunday 13/6/2021.

He added that the Egyptian ICT experience sets a model that many countries are looking forward to repeat.

Talaat was speaking to Extra News channel on the sidelines of Cairo's 5th High Level Meeting for Chief Justices and Presidents of African Constitutional and Supreme Courts and Constitutional Councils Egypt is hosting with the participation of delegations from 40 African states under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

He said that he had reviewed with the conferees Egypt's strategy to establish an e-justice system, in cooperation between the ICT ministry and all judicial bodies.

Talaat also briefed the participants on the ministry's law enforcement efforts, including a law enforcement project carried out in cooperation with the ministries interior and justice in seven governorates, while the rest of governorates will follow suit within the next year.

He also reviewed the ministry's efforts to digitize the functioning of the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court.