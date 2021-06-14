Liberia: LEC Cuts Off Power At NEC

-for indebtedness

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), terminated the supply of electricity to the National Elections Commission, (NEC) on Friday 11 June 2021, the New Dawn has learned.The NEC was disconnected from the LEC power grid at the 9th and 10th Streets Headquarters of the National Elections Commission.

The NEC-Liberia owns the Liberia Electricity Corporation US$ 84, 082and 53 cents. NEC-Liberia in a statement has appealed to the Management of LEC to restore electricity in order to facilitate its work and planning processes for the2023 General Elections, while the Commission engages with the authorities to offset this liability. With limited financial capacity, the NEC will be unable to carry out its work without the restoration of LEC connection.