Liberia: Rail Road Corridor Provides Window of Opportunity

Mines & Energy Minister Murray

Liberia's Mines and Energy Minister Gesler E. Murray, has described the rail corridor project with neighboring Guinea as a new window of opportunity for both sides."Before I begin, let me firstly apologize for the absence of two of our colleagues, the man who is leading the charge for this conference Foreign Minister Dee- Maxwell Kemayah, and Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah; their absence is due to presidential profile, but we are here and we in high spirit", Minister Murray remarked at the close of an inter-ministerial conference between the two countries last week in Monrovia.

Minister Murray made those comments over the weekend at the closure of three days inter-ministerial conference held between Liberia and Guinea in Monrovia. The conference held under a win-win expectation focused on a US$20 billion rail road project that will allow ores from Guinea transported thru Liberia for exportation to bring economic benefits, including jobs, infrastructure and collaboration.

Making remarks during signing of a joint resolution with his Guinean counterparts, Minister Murray said the integrated rail road project will further segment strong ties with Guinea. "This rail road system will witness a phenomenal growth in the sources of economics if the implementation agreement goes forth."

According to the Minister, under the agreement, a technical secretariat will prepare Terms of Reference and their functioning, and they will report to a monitoring committee, which will then report to the inter ministerial committee that will eventually report to the Presidents of Liberia and Guinea respectively.

Guinean Mines and Geology Minister Abdoulaye Magasouba said, "We want to thank the Government and people of Liberia, particularly President Weah for all the attention giving us throughout our stay here in Liberia. We are very convinced that with this strong link at the professional and political levels, we will succeed in this undertaking."

Minister Magasouba thanked members of the technical secretariat who he noted, did a great job in a short period of time, adding, "this I think demonstrate their commitment to this mandate that was giving to them by the monitoring committee."

He said the entire Guinean delegation to Liberia is excited for the warm welcome and treatment accorded them, disclosing that President Weah and his Guinean counterpart President Alpha Conde will meet in July for further discussion. "I want to thank you Minister Gesler E. Murray for the perfect collaboration, and hospitality shown towards our delegation", the Guinean official said.