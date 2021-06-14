Malawi: VP Taylor Holds Discussions With Malawi's Investment Body

Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has held discussions with Press Trust of Malawi, a Public body responsible to attract investors to Malawi.At the heart of the discussion was the need to collaborate with the Liberian Government in energy, telecommunications, manufacturing and agriculture. Press Trust is Malawi's largest employer which mobilizes resources from the private sector to fund government projects in order to provide social services.

The Vice President emphasized President Weah's pronouncement that Liberia is opened for business while signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding which provides the framework for economic cooperation between Liberia and Malawi.

In the exploration for more investment opportunities for Liberia, Madam Vice President held meeting with the National Smallholder Farmers' Association of Malawi (NASFAM), on the possibilities of partnering in the area of agriculture.

NASFAM is involved in the production of rice, tobacco, groundout and other crops for exportation. The Vice President intimated that the technological innovation of NASFAM can be of major significance to Liberia as the Government endeavors to use agriculture in alleviating poverty.

She stressed that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement can provide the framework and opportunity for Africans to begin trading amongst themselves.

Vice President Howard-Taylor then concluded her engagement with a private visit to Her Excellency Joyce Banda, former President of Malawi. The visit was held under friendly atmosphere as the Vice President listened to the wise counsel of the former President.

Former President Banda urged Vice President Howard-Taylor to carry the mantle of the champion of women empowerment in Africa, with the energy and tenacity required; and continues the legacies of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.-Dispatch