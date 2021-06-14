Liberia: Audit Them!

-Weah orders

President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect suspended Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) Managing Director Duannah A. Kamara and Sensee J. Morris, LWSC Deputy Managing Director, respectively. An Executive Mansion release issued over the weekend said President Weah suspended the pair on Thursday, June 10, 2021 following reports of disturbances and allegations of corruption at the LWSC. The Managing Director and his deputy shall remain suspended pending a full scale investigation, the release said.

Over the past time claims and counter claims of alleged corruption have been centered on Duannah Kamara and his deputy at the corporation, and President Weah's decision to suspend them follows recent leaked audio which purported to reveal how Kamara allegedly misappropriated 99 gallons gasoline donated to LWSC by World Bank to aid the operation of Liberia's water plant.

During the interim administration of the late Chairman Charles Gyude Bryant, Mr. Duannah Kamara was publicly humiliated by anti - graft officials who got him handcuffed and paraded in Monrovia for alleged corruption.

His humiliation during Bryant's rule was said to have emanated from his alleged implication into manipulating used checks to reissue them and cash out money, thereby duping the state of finances.

The corruption allegation hanging over Duannah Kamara at LWSC may not look strange to Liberians as the official has often had a story around the act when he is given the privilege to serve the public.

Meanwhile, President Weah has asked the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct an immediate investigative audit, mandating the GAC to report to him within 30 days. Meanwhile, LWSC's Deputy Managing Director for Administration, will act as interim head of the entity in consultation with the Chairman of the Board.