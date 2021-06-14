Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Pays Courtesy Call On Malawian President

Monrovia — The Vice President of the Republic of Liberia Jewel Howard-Taylor has ended a five-working day visit in Lilongwe, Malawi from June 9th to 14th, 2021.

While in Malawi, Madam Vice President paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi. The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and affirmed renewed cooperation between Liberia and Malawi.

Vice President Howard-Taylor applauded President Chakwera for his stance on women empowerment, evident by 39% of women appointment in cabinet.

She further commended President Chakwera for creating the platform for women and branded him a true "HeforShe" champion.

Still in Malawi, Madam Vice President also held talks with her counterpart His Excellency Saulos Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.

The meeting centered on the possibilities of exploring investment opportunities in both countries with an agenda to identify specfic areas of engagements.

Vice President Chilima acknowledged Liberia's rich history in leading the liberation struggle which occasioned the independence of many countries on the African continent. He expressed willingness to learn from Liberia's experience on the international stage.

The two Vice Presidents were keen on collaborating in the extractive industry and how both Nations resources can improve the livelihood of the people.

Vice President Howard-Taylor also had fruitful discussions with Rt. Hon. Catherine Gotani Hara, the first elected female Speaker of the Malawian Parliament.

The meeting focused on the need to encourage more women into politics and strategies to support women who are in Parliament.

As President of the Liberian Senate, Madam Vice President assured Speaker Hara of the establishment of a cohesive relationship between the Parliaments of both Nations and the compelling need to strive for the election of more women in Parliament.