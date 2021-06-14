Egypt: PM Follows Up Implementation of Projects At Sczone

14 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli Monday followed up the implementation of a number of projects at the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Maj. Gen. Ehab el Far, who attended a meeting with the premier earlier today, said the projects are meant to upgrade office and service buildings and to improve networks at El Tor Port.

He also reviewed a project to extend a conveyor line of desalinated seawater from a desalination plant in Ain Sokhna to the SCZone.

Far also posted Madbouli on a venture to build a new pier at Ain Sokhna Port and another to establish a temporary water line inside East Port Said Port.

A project to establish a sewage plant and a rain drain is also being implemented at West Port Said Port, Far told Madbouli.

Nine piers have already been renovated at Port Said Port and eight trading yards have been established at East Port Said Port, the chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority said.

The meeting also took up road projects, with Far pointing out that nine roads have been built over 98 kilometers as part of phase one.

Phase two includes the establishment of three roads over 34 kilometers, he added.

Far also talked about soil improvement projects that are being implemented over an area of 64 million square meters, noting that phase one should only cover 20 million square meters.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

