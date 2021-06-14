Egypt: Emigration Ministry Seeks to Upgrade Areas Exporting Illegal Immigrants.

14 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Emigration Ministry is keen on upgrading areas that export illegal immigrants and is working with state institutions concerned to achieve that, said Minister Nabila Makram Monday.

In a meeting with Laila Pence, a prominent female entrepreneur, Makram underscored intensified efforts with civil societies to improve living conditions of citizens.

This is part of a strategy to build the Egyptian citizen as implemented by the government in line with a wise political leadership, she said.

The minister said she is proud of Laila Pence's success story which placed her on top of the Forbes List, believing she is a bright model of Egyptians abroad.

Held under the auspices of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, the meeting aimed to arrange an expat donation campaign in the US in order to help limit the illegal immigration phenomenon and upgrade the Egyptian countryside, Makram said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

