Egypt Implements Development Projects in S. Sudan

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati said Monday that cooperation projects with South Sudan are successful and could serve as a role model in Africa.

In a meeting with his top aides, Abdel Aati said a number of development projects have been implemented in South Sudan with the aim to achieve sustainable development there and improve living conditions of citizens.

He added that his Ministry has established six ground water plants around Juba and seven more inside the capital.

Some river piers have also been established with the aim to connect major cities and villages in South Sudan, Abdel Aati further said.