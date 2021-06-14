Egypt Slams Terrorist Attacks By Houthi Militias On Saudi Arabia

Egypt on Monday condemned continued attacks by Houthi militias in Yemen on Saudi territories, the last of which was a drone attack on a school in Assir area.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry expressed Egypt's solidarity with Riyadh and Cairo's support to all measures aimed to protect the security and stability of the Kingdom and the safety of foreigners living in Saudi Arabia.

The statement pointed out that such attacks flout the international humanitarian law and threaten regional peace and security.