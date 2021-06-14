Egypt: Comprehensive Health Insurance Contributes to Improving Living Conditions in Egypt

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait asserted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi succeeded in adopting and implementing unprecedented national projects that integrate to improve the living conditions of the citizens and upgrade the level of services presented to them.

Sisi launched the comprehensive health insurance system as it is the main tool of reforming the health sector in Egypt and achieving comprehensive and integrated health care to all citizens, Maait, also head of General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance, said.

In a statement of the Finance Ministry on Monday, Maait gave directives to boost follow up trips in Luxor to finalize the comprehensive health insurance system there to launch it in the beginning of July.

The plan of the state is working on expanding the umbrella of the new system to include Luxor, Ismailia, Aswan, Suez and South Sinai during 2021 and 2022 and to cover all the governorates within 10 years instead of 15, he said.

The private sector is a key partner in providing health and medical care services under the umbrella of the comprehensive health insurance, reflecting the keenness of the state to enlarge the partnership with the private sector in the different developmental domains to contribute to improving the health sector, Maait said.

Executive Director of the General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance Hossam Sadek toured the comprehensive health insurance branch in Luxor to stand on the final preparations for the official inauguration of the new system, asserting the necessity to rally all national efforts to render this project successful to serve Upper Egypt residents.