Tunisia: First Tunisian-Congolese Forum On Digitalization, Brazzaville July 5-6 and Kinshasa July 7-9

Tunis/Tunisia — The first Tunisian-Congolese Forum on Digitalization and Information and Communication Technologies will be organised by the Tunisian consortium "GET IT," a group of technology sector enterprises, in cooperation with Tunisia's Embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), on July 5-6 in Brazzaville and on July 7-9 in Kinshasa.

Created over 15 years ago, the Tunisian consortium "GET IT" comprises 20 Tunisian enterprises active as pioneers in the field of digitalization, new technologies, digital services and consultancy, as well as in the software edition and updating.

"The group has offices in Africa, Europe and the Middle East, where it has successfully completed more than 1,800 projects in 25 countries and counts 2,500 technology experts," says consortium marketing manager Nourchéne Bouaissa.

He pointed out that the DRC offers a major opportunity for Tunisian enterprises in matters of digitalization and ICT.

This event is the first of its kind and is part of the follow-up to the results of the third session of the Tunisian-Congolese Economic Forum, held in Kinshasa last March 22- 26, under chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad, Tunisia's ambassador in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo-Brazzaville, Angola, Central Africa and Zambia with residence in Kinshasa Adel Bouzekri Rmili indicated.

The latter who is also Tunisia's representative to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), added that this forum will be held in Brazzaville on July 5-6 and in Kinshasa on July 7-9 July.

"Tunisia, perceived as one of the African countries, leaders in the digitalization and information technology and communication, enjoys a good reputation in the countries of the continent," said Rmili, specifying that some countries had expressed willingness to finance digitalization projects in the DRC, which would be executed by Tunisian enterprises.

The Congolese and DRC authorities place particular importance on the digital sector and have set up ministerial departments for the digital economy and digitalization.

A total of 15 Tunisian enterprises are expected to attend the first Tunisian-Congolese Digital Forum.