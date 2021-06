Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 1,381,614 COVID-19 jabs (1,012,998 first shots and 368,616 second shots) from the start of the vaccine rollout on March 13 to June 13, the Health Ministry said Monday.

The latest figures show 33,725 vaccines (26,993 first doses and 6,732 second doses) were delivered on June 13.

2,428, 150 people registered so far on the national vaccination platform evax.tn.

The ministry further said 42% of those aged over 60 received their first shot.