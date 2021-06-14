Nigeria: Taiwo's Autobiography Gets to Amazon, Apple Books

14 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The book also pays tribute to her mother, Mrs. Alice Olaperi Shonibare who was instrumental in the heights Chief Mrs. Taiwo Taiwo has reached today.

Chief Mrs. Taiwo was born into a family of eight children with a father who was of an innovative businessman of his age. The author's father died at 44 and the mother had the duty to bring up the eight children and grow the business the father started. Her nifty balancing powers that motivated the daughter, Chief Mrs. Taiwo are shared in detail in the new book.

The book looks at Chief Mrs Taiwo's education in Nigeria, her secondary school and university education in the UK. The text is indeed a loaded masterpiece that would inspire the best line of action in everyone who wants to navigate the path of life with vitality to overcome those daily challenges that life throws across the pathway.

