Namibia: Motion Adopted to Write Off Fishermen's Debts

THE Walvis Bay municipality has adopted a motion by the Popular Democratic Movement to write off the debts of fishermen who lost their jobs after going on strike five years ago.

The motion was tabled by the party's local authority councillor Richard Hoaeb, at the council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Over 4 000 fishermen lost their jobs with different companies after a strike in 2015. The group grew over the years as more fishermen lost their jobs due to reduced fish quotas.

Apart from losing their jobs, homes, and families, many are still burdened with high municipal bills.

Hoaeb asked the council to be lenient towards the fishermen regarding the cumulative interest on their municipal bills.

"Everyone has been sympathising with them, yet no real assistance has been rendered to those fishermen who still find themselves unemployed five years later. They should be awarded prepaid water meters and council should also consider writing off their outstanding water accounts," said Hoaeb.

The council adopted the motion. The fishermen welcome the news, but said water meters should be available to all fishermen, even those whose bills are up to date.

"We are happy as long as the council executes what they said. We don't just want this to be an announcement and still the bills continue to go up and we have many other financial commitments that we are dealing with," said Justus Hamwaama, the acting chairperson of the fishermen.

Mathew Lungameni, the director of Namibia Fishermen United Association (NFUA) which was launched in 2019 to represent more than 800 unemployed fishermen, also welcomed the motion.

"Our members welcomed the news and we are already in the process to register those with properties at Walvis Bay who should benefit from this initiative," he said.