Namibia: Food Programme Leaves No One Out

THE Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform recently launched the Build Back Better programme in Windhoek.

The programme, initiated with the Japanese government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Namibia, supports efforts towards strengthening Namibian food systems to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, emergencies and related shocks.

Speaking at the launch, UNDP resident representative to Namibia Alta Bhatia emphasised the collaborative role stakeholders play in facilitating a transformational multi-disciplinary approach to addressing the risk of emerging food insecurity.

She highlighted the project focus to include the prevention of the further spread of Covid-19 through the provision of hand washing facilities for informal food markets, urban food production to mitigate humanitarian needs of food security and nutrition, and addressing socio economic impacts of Covid-19 by supporting the livelihoods of the vulnerable through income generating activities.

Bhatia thanked Japanese ambassador to Namibia Hideaki Harada, for supporting the project.

This integrated; leave-no-one-behind interventions will start in Erongo, Kavango, Khomas and Hardap. Beneficiaries will include the youth, women and vulnerable people.