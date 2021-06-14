Tunisia: Horse Racing - Kastalli Wins President of Republic Grand Prix of Purebred Arabian Horses

Tunis/Tunisia — Kastalli won Sunday the President of the Republic Grand Prix of purebred Arabian horses (127.5 thousand dinars) in Ksar Said racetrack. The horse is owned by Nafa Hammami stables.

The award was handed over by Premier Hichem Mechichi who was accompanied by acting Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem and Governor of Manouba.

Carthage Grand Prix of Purebread Arabian Horses (102 thousand dinars) went to Irak - owned by Bakouri stables and ridden by Aymen Nefzi.

Lovely, ridden by Ammar Marzouki, won the Grand Prix of the Revolution and Youth for English thoroughbred colts raised in Tunisia (59.5 thousand dinars).

The Grand Prix of the National Foundation for the Improvement of the Horses Breed (French: FNARC) worth 34 thousand dinars went to Laklouka.

Meddeb stables won the Grand Prix of Late Ahmed Gaddour for English thoroughbred colts raised in Tunisia (10.2 thousand dinars), while Hajjej Sfina of Seif Gharbi stables won the National School of Veterinary Medicine Grand Prix.