Sierra Leone: TAF Targets to Build 1m Homes in Africa By 2040

Mustapha Njie, the CEO of TAF Global has revealed plans to build one million homes in Africa by 2040 as the estate company is planning to expand business in Sierra Leone and Guinea Conakry.

"We plan to build 1 million homes by 2040 and by doing this, we need to build 50,000 homes annually," he said to West Coast Radio over weekend, adding his company is planning to expand business in Sierra Leone and Guinea Conakry, following a breakthrough in Nigeria.

According to him, TAF Africa Global plans to turn The Gambia into Dubai by building an ultramodern twin tower in the West African country.

The facility, called TAF twins, is located in KMC which is just ten minutes' drive from Banjul, the capital city. In terms of features, the structure has been designed to include a banking hall, supermarket, a restaurant, five plots of office space ranging from 50 to over 1,000 square meters among many other modern features.

The TAF Africa Global CEO has already developed numerous properties in his home country, The Gambia. His first project outside Gambia is an Estate located in Port Harcourt, the capital and largest city of River State in Nigeria. The property has over one thousand houses including about 600 units of apartments, villas and so on constructed on 40 hectares of land.

Subsequently, the TAF Africa CEO revealed that since that viral publication was made about his project, he has been contacted by several African leaders, including other State Governors in Nigeria who expressed partnership interests in the project.

Currently, his company (TAF Africa Global) which is the first private estate developer in The Gambia has branches in seven (7) other African countries. With the growing interest in his Pan-African agenda, which is channelled through housing with potential to deal with homelessness in Africa, Mr. Njie could change the African housing narrative in the near future.

The TAF Africa CEO earlier highlighted the widespread perception that such huge projects are normally sponsored by either Chinese or some foreign investors. "I can probably do what anybody who is of a different race" he said, adding that, "I am a Made In Gambia product; I'm an African product. Everything I know, everything I've had, everything I made in my life, I made it in Africa." he affirmed.