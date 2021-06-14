Nigeria: Zaria Is Under Siege, Emir Raises Alarm

SUB: The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli on Monday said the emirate is under siege as the residents are now vulnerable to abductions....

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, on Monday said the emirate is under siege.

According to him, the residents are having sleepless nights due to abductions going on within Zaria and environs.

He described the situation as unacceptable and urged the government to take action.

The emir disclosed this when he received a delegation of Security Heads led by the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The emir said there are security formations and military training schools within the emirate yet his people are not feeling safe.

Aruwan said they were at the palace for confidence-building and to commiserate with the emirate over the unfortunate incident at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic and neighboring communities.

He said the state government is doing everything possible to protect the emirate and state in general.