Nigeria: Stepping On Kwankwaso's Poster Not Intentional - Ganduje

14 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has explained that he unintentionally stepped on the poster of Rabiu Kwankwaso, his predecessor, during a political rally in the state on Saturday.

The picture of Ganduje stepping on Kwankwaso's poster at a mega rally the APC on Democracy Day.

This had generated so much controversy as many accused Ganduje of mischief.

Ganduje was the deputy of Kwankwaso throughout the former governor's eight years in office but both men fell apart shortly before Ganduje succeeded him.

Speaking through the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the action was unpremeditated.

Garba said no matter the political misunderstanding and differences, it has never been the character of Governor Ganduje to belittle any political leader.

He said while the issue has been twisted by some "injudicious elements who are busy parodying the scenario for their egoistic interest", it would become a big wound to the conscience if facts are misrepresented.

Giving an account of what actually happened, Malam Garba stated, "During the event, which was organized as part of activities marking this year's Democracy Day, two former gubernatorial candidates and many members of the Kwankwasiyya defected to the APC.

"When Governor Ganduje was called to the podium, the former Kwankwasiyya members lined up on the way to applaud and pay their allegiance to the governor.

"Some of the members who abandoned the Kwankwasiyya movement at the event, parenthetically, were down playing pictures of the former governor, one of which, dropped on the red carpet as Governor Ganduje walked his way to the podium, and unknowingly stepped on it," he said.

The commissioner emphasized that Ganduje is known by many as peace loving, tolerating and harbor no grudges to influence such act.

