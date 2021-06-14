Nigeria: How Hunters Nabbed Four 'Bandits' in Kogi

14 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adama John

At least four suspected bandits were nabbed when hunters raided a hideout of kidnappers around Osara in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the hunters destroyed large farm of Indian hemp suspected to belong to the bandits.

According to reports, suspected criminals turned the forest into an Indian hemp farm where they also trained special breed of dogs to ward off invasion of their territory.

During the raid, ten of the guard dogs were reportedly killed.

Speaking shortly after the operation, the chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare, warned that Kogi has zero tolerance for criminal elements, noting that they will continue to hunt down criminals found within the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X