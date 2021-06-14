Nigeria: How Hunters Nabbed Four 'Bandits' in Kogi

At least four suspected bandits were nabbed when hunters raided a hideout of kidnappers around Osara in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the hunters destroyed large farm of Indian hemp suspected to belong to the bandits.

According to reports, suspected criminals turned the forest into an Indian hemp farm where they also trained special breed of dogs to ward off invasion of their territory.

During the raid, ten of the guard dogs were reportedly killed.

Speaking shortly after the operation, the chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare, warned that Kogi has zero tolerance for criminal elements, noting that they will continue to hunt down criminals found within the state.