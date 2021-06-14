Rwanda: APR FC, AS Kigali Win as Title Race Hots Up

Sunday APR FC 3-0 Police FC AS Kigali 4-0 Espoir FC Gorilla FC 0-1 Kiyovu Sport Musanze FC 1-0 Mukura VS

Defending champions APR FC and AS Kigali got wins over Police FC and Espoir FC respectively to go level on points at the top of the table in the national football league.

APR FC were afraid the chances of retaining the league would be dented by a tough Police FC in the first half which ended goalless between the two sides.

However, three second-half fine strikes from in-form duo Ombalenga Fitina and Yves Mugunga who scored twice, downed Francis Haringingo's side to keep the title race alive.

Meanwhile, Eric Nshimiyimana and his side AS Kigali, who are in search of a league title for the first time in the club's history, stunned Espoir 4-0 at Muhanga Stadium through a brace by Muhadjiri Hakizimana while top scorer Shaban Hussein Tchabalala and Abeddy Biramahire scored a goal apiece to maintain the top spot.

Rayon Sports continue to struggle after being held to a 1-1 draw to Marines in Rubavu.

Blaise Nishimwe opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes before Marines levelled the scores through Freddy Ngabo Mucyo.

AS Kigali and APR FC remain joint-top of the table with 10 points each but the former leads the table with a better goal difference.