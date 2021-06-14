Nigeria: No Grazing Routes in Benue, Ortom Insists

14 June 2021
Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, has vowed the State will never cede a piece of land as grazing routes.

In his funeral oration at the burial of Pa Daniel Akange Ape in Tse Ape, Mbaikyurav- Yar, Mbayegh, Ushongo Local Government Area at the weekend, Ortom said there is no grazing reserve or cattle routes in Benue.

He said the anti-open grazing law in Benue State is in force and anyone who contravenes it would be arrested and prosecuted.

He advised the people of Benue State to use legal means to defend themselves as they have cried enough.

"We have cried enough, now it's time to defend ourselves; we have talked too much and we are not talking again.

"Get yourself bow and arrow. If they attack you come out of your house. You don't need a license to own a cutlass stand up and defend your selves and land. We must defend our land," he said.

He described the Late Pa Akange as a committed Christian who brought up all his children in a godly way.

