Kenya: I Cannot Trust Odinga - Mudavadi

14 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi has ruled out working with opposition leader Raila Odinga while indicating he cannot trust him.

He spoke at the Coast while on a visit to popularise his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 elections.

"We have a very serious deficit of trust in Nasa. In fact, maybe it is irredeemable," said Mudavadi.

Nasa (the National Super Alliance) is a coalition of political parties consisting Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula, and Isaac Ruto.

It was used as a vehicle by these politicians to contest for the 2022 general elections where they finished second to President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.

These leaders fell out afterwards and Mudavadi and Kalonzo have since publicly asked Odinga to keep his word on a gentleman's agreement not to contest for the presidency in 2022.

But Odinga insists the said agreement would only have been valid if he'd won the 2017 elections.

"Hio ndoa ya Nasa imekwisha ladha (this Nasa marriage has no value), we are seeking other partners," Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, and a close ally of Mudavadi reiterated.

Mudavadi, a former vice-president, has appeared to warm up to Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula in a bid to form an alliance that will propel them to the presidency.

Kalonzo recently suggested he was open to working with Odinga, while Mudavadi's presence at Deputy President William Ruto's wedding had analysts thinking he could consider teaming up with the DP at the expense of Odinga.

