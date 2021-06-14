Kenya/Uganda: Uganda, S. Sudan Athletes to Grace Kenyan Olympic Trials

Athletes from Uganda and South Sudan will compete in the country's Tokyo Olympic Games trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei revealed that preparations for the three-day event, which run from Thursday to Saturday, are complete.

"We received requests from Uganda and South Sudan who want to send their athletes to compete during the trials and we have accepted," said Tuwei.

The first two athletes to cross the finish line will automatically qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The third person to qualify from each event will be picked through merit by the panel of selectors led by head coach Julius Kirwa.

Close to 300 athletes have been invited for the trials ahead of the Olympics due July 23 to August 9.

Tuwei was also impressed by the talent on show during the countrywide pre-trials for the World Under-20 Championships.

"We are not taking any chances and that is why we are giving all the juniorsa chance to participate in the pre-trials ahead of the trials because sport is a fair game. We are the defending champions and we are going to select the best so that we can go for glory once again," said Tuwei.

The national trials will be held from July 1-3 at Nyayo National Stadium ahead of the World Under-20 Championships due August 17-23 at Kasarani.

Among the regions that picked their eams was Western, which held its pre-trials on Saturday at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

Africa 800m junior silver medalist Sheila Chepkosgei was the star attraction winning her speciality in 2:10.27 ahead of Sarah Chepkoech, who clocked 2:22.26, while Joy Chebet was third in 2:32.42.

The Form three student at Kaptama Girls High School in Mt Elgon has priomised to win gold at the globale event.

"I'm going to fine tune my training and my target is to make the Kenyan team that will represent the country in the global event and I'm eyeing a gold medal in the race," said Chepkosgei.

In the 5,000n race, Felix Kibet bagged victory after running a brilliant race to win in a time of 14:9.92 ahead of Michael Kiplangat, who clocked14:10.98 as Dennis Kiprop came third in 14:51.13.

"My dream is to represent Kenya in the 5,000m and I have to work for it because athletes from the other regions are proving to be tough, but I will be able to do my best, said Kibet.

In the 3,000m race, Charles Rotich managed to shake off a strong field crossing the line first in 8:18:26 with Emmanuel Wafula (8:19:26) and Timothy Kiptoo (8:20:23) coming in second and third respectively.