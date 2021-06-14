Tanzania/Zambia: Yanga Snatch Zambia Kambole On Loan Deal

MAINLAND Premier League giants Young Africans are reportedly to have sealed a loan deal for Zambian attacker Lazarus Kambole.

After a series of negotiations, Yanga have finally come to terms with South African side Kaizer Chiefs for the services of Kambole on a season long loan.

Yanga first approached Kaizer Chiefs to sign Kambole on a permanent deal but a loan deal was finalized.

This comes after Kambole pleaded to remain a Khosi player as he believes he still has something to prove and a promise to deliver to the fans.

Kambole will attempt to re-establish himself and regain his confidence before he can have his second chance with the Soweto giants.

With Kaizer Chiefs making a number of signings in this transfer window, there will surely be limited chances for Kambole to play and a loan deal might be beneficial for both parties.

Kambole will spend the 2021/22 season with Yanga then return to Chiefs for the 2022/23 season, that's if Yanga don't sign him on a permanent deal.

Though not officially confirmed, the Jangwani Street based club are alleged to have also completed the signing of AS Vita right back Djuma Shabani, who is among the decorated top players in DR Congo.

This season, Yanga signed two Congolese players Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda both from AS Vita and are among the foreign based players enjoying a good season in the ongoing Mainland Premier League. From DR Congo,

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yanga's Vice-Chairman of Players' Registration Committee, Hersi Said revealed that apart from having good relationships with DR Congo clubs, they are more attracted with players' commitment and discipline.

"You can look at players like Tonombe and Kisinda, who always thrive to give out their best to help the team and they do show high commitment plus discipline in the team. "We also have a vibrant connection with DR Congo clubs. But, I have come here because of the quality of the player we want to sign for next season.

He has shown a big impact in the CAF Champions League and the team he plays for has won the Congo Premier League title. "To me, it is a privilege if you manage to get such a player. That is why we have come here to seek his services at our club," Hersi remarked without naming the targeted player.

He added that their signing ahead of next season will be based on the needs of the team's Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi, saying that is the reason why he was brought early to assess the entire team.

"We will do whatever we can to make sure that requirements of the coach are met in order to strengthen our team and make it very competitive for next season duels," he said.