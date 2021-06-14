South Africa: What Is the State of South Africa's Health System? Four Easy Pieces

14 June 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Charles Simkins

Economist for the Helen Suzman Foundation, Charles Simkins, has written four short easy pieces analysing the state of the South African health system. This comes at a vital time, as we battle the Covid-19 pandemic and government remains committed to National Health Insurance. Each of the pieces is linked to a more technical in-depth version that may interest researchers.

Part one: Workers' compensation and the Road Accident Fund

Part two: How well are municipalities doing?

Part three: How much are we spending on health?

Part four: How will the health system cope for the next four years?

