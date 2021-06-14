South Africa: RTMC Calls On Youth to Say 'No' to Road Carnages

14 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Road accidents have a catastrophic effect on families and society as a whole. As the country commemorates Youth Month we reflect on the impact that road fatalities have on youth in particular. While many youth are left with disabilities, many are left with permanent emotional scars that prevent them from fully exploring the joys life has to offer them, all as a result of road crashes.

Statistics indicate that youth account for the highest number of road fatalities annually when compared to other age groups. In 2019 youth aged 20-24 constituted 11.54% of total fatalities, those aged 25-29 constituted 21.79% meanwhile ages 30-34 constituted 8.97%. Statistics for the previous year indicate that ages 20-24 constituted 12.84%, ages 25-29 constituted 19.27% and ages 30-34 constituted 11.01%.

The death of youth robs the nation of much needed resources and skills, a tragedy we can change. The future of any country is in its youth and during this youth month the RTMC calls on youth to say "NO" to road carnages by becoming active road safety ambassadors who aim to promote change and influence South Africans to demonstrate responsible road user behaviour.

Together we can save more lives.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X