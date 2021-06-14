South Africa: Higgo's Maiden Pga Tour Win Underlines His Rare Talent As U.S. Open Looms

14 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

South Africa's Garrick Higgo gave further notice of his prodigious talent and bright future with a one-shot victory at the Palmetto Championship on the PGA Tour on Sunday.

Winning golf tournaments on the world's biggest tours is hard. Tiger Woods, one of the two greatest golfers of all time, "only" wins about one in five tournaments he plays.

That's actually a remarkable statistic in golf terms. Woods's 82 PGA Tour wins from 368 starts leaves him joint top with Sam Snead in terms of tournament victories. But it also means that Tiger doesn't win about 80% of the time he plays a tournament, underlining how difficult it is to get over the line.

The next most prodigious winner in golf currently, Phil Mickelson, is some way back of Tiger. Mickelson, who sensationally became the sport's oldest major winner yet when he won last month's Masters at the age of 50, has 45 PGA tour victories in 645 tournaments - winning once every 14 starts. It's a fantastic record, but it again underlines the difficulty in winning.

How about this one? Garrick Higgo, in only his second start on the PGA Tour, has as many wins (one) as fellow South African...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

