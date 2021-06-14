Zambia: Former President Kaunda Admitted to Hospital

Cape Town — Zambia's former president Kenneth Kaunda is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness at a military hospital in the capital Lusaka, his office has said in a statement.

His administrative assistant Rodrick Ngolo said Kaunda, 97, had been feeling unwell and had been admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

"The Office and family of the First President wish to inform the general public that His Excellency Dr Kenneth D Kaunda First President of the Republic of Zambia has been unwell and was admitted in hospital at Maina Soko Medical Centre. His Excellency Dr Kaunda is requesting all Zambians and the international community to pray for him as the medical team is doing everything to ensure he recovers," read the statement said.

Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until 1991.

After retiring, he has been involved in various charitable organisations. His most notable contribution has been his zeal in the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS.

He is among Africa's few surviving liberation heroes.