South Africa: RTMC Urges Youth to Be Cautious On the Road

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged young people to exercise caution on the road to avoid getting into accidents.

"As the country commemorates Youth Month, we reflect on the impact that road fatalities have on youth in particular.

"While many youth are left with disabilities, many are left with permanent emotional scars that prevent them from fully exploring the joys life has to offer them, all as a result of road crashes," the RTMC said in a statement.

Statistics indicate that youth account for the highest number of road fatalities annually when compared to other age groups.

In 2019, youth aged 20 - 24 years constituted 11.54% of total fatalities. Those aged 25 - 29 constituted 21.79%, while those aged between 30 and 34 constituted 8.97% of fatalities.

Statistics for the previous year indicate that the 20 - 24 years age group constituted 12.84% of fatalities, while those aged 25 - 29 constituted 19.27% and the 30 - 34 age group constituted 11.01%.

"The death of youth robs the nation of much needed resources and skills, a tragedy we can change.

"The future of any country is in its youth and during this Youth Month, the RTMC calls on youth to say no to road carnage by becoming active road safety ambassadors, who aim to promote change and influence South Africans to demonstrate responsible road user behaviour," the RTMC said.