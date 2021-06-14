South Africa: Govt Hosts Brics Webinar On Covid-19 Related Medical Technologies, 15 June

press release

The Director-General at the Government Communication and Information System, Ms Phumla Williams, invites you to participate in the GCIS BRICS Webinar. The focus of the debates is the proposal by South Africa and India for the World Trade Organisation waiver from intellectual property protections for COVID-19 related medical technologies.

This webinar will create a platform for media and communicators in the African Union (AU) member states and the newsrooms across the BRICS member states to discuss the impact of the IP barriers on access to therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics.

Date: Tuesday, 15th June 2021

Time: 14:00 (CAT)

Zoom link: https://gcis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PECdVVuURIy1QYgN5T6MOg

This is also to create awareness on COVID-19 related medical technologies, its benefits to society and to promote the plurality of voices from media audiences.

Speakers:

Ms. Tasneem Carrim - Moderator (GCIS)

Dr. Nono Simelela - WHO

Mr. Achal Prabhala - Coordinator of the Access IBSA Project (India)

Mr. Starvos Nicholaou - ASPEN

Dr. Morena Makhoana - BIOVAC CEO

Mr Tim Ball - Webber Wentzel Intellectual Property Law Expert

Ambassador Xolelwa Mlumbi Peter - SA-WTO