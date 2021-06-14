South Africa: Govt Hosts Brics Webinar On Covid-19 Related Medical Technologies, 15 June

14 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Director-General at the Government Communication and Information System, Ms Phumla Williams, invites you to participate in the GCIS BRICS Webinar. The focus of the debates is the proposal by South Africa and India for the World Trade Organisation waiver from intellectual property protections for COVID-19 related medical technologies.

This webinar will create a platform for media and communicators in the African Union (AU) member states and the newsrooms across the BRICS member states to discuss the impact of the IP barriers on access to therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics.

Date: Tuesday, 15th June 2021

Time: 14:00 (CAT)

Zoom link: https://gcis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PECdVVuURIy1QYgN5T6MOg

This is also to create awareness on COVID-19 related medical technologies, its benefits to society and to promote the plurality of voices from media audiences.

Speakers:

Ms. Tasneem Carrim - Moderator (GCIS)

Dr. Nono Simelela - WHO

Mr. Achal Prabhala - Coordinator of the Access IBSA Project (India)

Mr. Starvos Nicholaou - ASPEN

Dr. Morena Makhoana - BIOVAC CEO

Mr Tim Ball - Webber Wentzel Intellectual Property Law Expert

Ambassador Xolelwa Mlumbi Peter - SA-WTO

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X