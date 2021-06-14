South Africa: Woman to Appear in Court for Murdering Infant

14 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 24-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Middelburg Magistrate's Court today, after she allegedly murdered her three-month-old baby girl.

The horrific incident happened on Friday evening in Avontuur near Middelburg.

On the day of the incident, the woman and the baby reportedly visited the infant's father at the farm where the latter works.

Upon their arrival, the man refused to let them in and the woman allegedly threatened to kill the baby.

It is said that the woman then threw the infant on the ground.

The matter was then reported to the police, whereupon on the arrival of the paramedics, the child was certified dead. Police opened a murder case and immediately arrested the suspect.

The investigation by the police has since revealed that the woman is originally from Zimbabwe and she is not in possession of legal documents to be in South Africa, hence a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act has been added to the murder charge.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Thulani Phahla, has strongly condemned the incident and labelled it as inhumane.

"Parents should not use children to settle their love triangle scores," Phahla said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

