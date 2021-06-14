South Africa: Water and Sanitation Extends Time for Public Comment On Unconventional Gas Regulations

14 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has given a 60 days' extension for the public and sector key stakeholders to comment on the unconventional gas regulations as published in government notice 406 in government gazette 44545 in May 2021.

This follows requests the Department received from various stakeholders to extend the comment period to afford adequate time to make meaningful input into the regulations, with reasons that 30 days will not be sufficient to consult with several specialists within their organisations.

"We had published the Regulations for Public comment on 07 May 2021 and had initially provided a period of 30 days for the public to make written inputs on the regulations," said the Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

Due to the valid requests received from the various stakeholders, the Department says it has approved the extension of the comment period by an additional 60 days from the date of the publication of the revised gazette.

Ratau added that the Department would engage directly with stakeholders on the published regulations. "The dates and times for the planned stakeholder engagements will also be communicated in due course," he concluded.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa's Covid-19 Infections Surge in Third Infection Wave
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X